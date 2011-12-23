The Supreme Court Rejects President Obama’s Birthplace Challenge [Video]

Finally the B.S. has come to an end and the Birther movement can be done with.

A U.S. appeals court has tossed out a lawsuit challenging President Barack Obama’s U.S. citizenship and his eligibility to serve as Commander in Chief.

Ever since Barack ran for office and was elected, Birthers (read: Haters) have been trying to claim that the Commander In Chief was born in Kenya and not Hawaii; claiming his birth certificate was a forgery. As we all know, you have to be born in the United States to be its President.

The Associated Press reports that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled Thursday that none of the challengers had legal standing to file the lawsuit. The plaintiffs included some of Obama’s political rivals, taxpayers and military personnel.

Since the President can’t say it, we’ll say it for him…