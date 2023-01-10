French Montana Documentary Produced By Drake In The Works

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

French Montana is currently promoting the latest release of his Coke Boys 6 mixtape series and making the interview rounds in the process. In a recent appearance, the Moroccan-American rapper shared that an autobiographical documentary produced by Drake is currently in the works.

French Montana was a recent guest on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson and spoke with the former boxing champion and his co-host Angie Martinez about a number of topics, most especially his early upbringing in Morrocco and his rise in Hip-Hop.

Early in the interview, Montana shared that he returned to New York to complete his documentary, and dedicated the project to this mother.

“It’s called For Khadija, that’s for my mother,” Montana shared. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it. It’s a real immigrant story.”

Montana shared with Tyson and Martinez that he experienced culture shock after arriving in the United States at 13. At the time, Montana didn’t speak English but he soon acclimated to life in New York and the rest is history. During the chat, Montana celebrates his track “Unforgettable” going diamond, his charity work in Uganda and across Africa, representing Morrocco and much more.

Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty