Subscribe
HomeNews

French Montana Documentary Produced By Drake In The Works

The documentary will detail the rapper's journey from Morroco to the Bronx en route to Hip-Hop fame.

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala - Party

French Montana is currently promoting the latest release of his Coke Boys 6 mixtape series and making the interview rounds in the process. In a recent appearance, the Moroccan-American rapper shared that an autobiographical documentary produced by Drake is currently in the works.

French Montana was a recent guest on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson and spoke with the former boxing champion and his co-host Angie Martinez about a number of topics, most especially his early upbringing in Morrocco and his rise in Hip-Hop.

Related Stories

Early in the interview, Montana shared that he returned to New York to complete his documentary, and dedicated the project to this mother.

“It’s called For Khadija, that’s for my mother,” Montana shared. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it. It’s a real immigrant story.”

Montana shared with Tyson and Martinez that he experienced culture shock after arriving in the United States at 13. At the time, Montana didn’t speak English but he soon acclimated to life in New York and the rest is history. During the chat, Montana celebrates his track “Unforgettable” going diamond, his charity work in Uganda and across Africa, representing Morrocco and much more.

Check out the full French Montana video by clicking here.

Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty

documentary , drake , French Montana , Newsletter

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Madlib x Mark Ronson x Coca-Cola x Recycled Records

Madlib & Mark Ronson Joins With The Coca-Cola Company For Clever Recycled Records Project

01.10.23
Close