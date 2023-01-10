A New Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG Colorway Is Rumored To Be Dropping

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another Union LA and Air Jordan collaboration is on the way. After receiving some lukewarm reviews for their Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 4 colorways, they’ll be going back to the ones that started it all with another Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway.

The sneaker world went into a frenzy earlier this week when word leaked that Union LA and Jordan Brand were working on a new colorway for their revered Air Jordan 1 collaboration they dropped in 2018. Though the actual colorway is still a mystery, it’s said that the new installment will be “unlike anything you’ve ever seen” in both the colorway and details. Regardless of how the sneakers look, best believe hypebeasts will be jumping all over this release as the previous Union x Air Jordan 1s are reselling for $1600+ on the secondary market these days.

While we await our first official look at the upcoming collaboration, word is that the sneakers will drop sometime later this year, which will give resellers ample time to configure their sneaker bots to attack the website once it’s on and popping (SMFH). Also wouldn’t be surprised if Benjamin Kicks ends up with half of this inventory like he did with the Union x Air Jordan 2s. Just saying.

Are you hype for the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 collaboration or are you tired of all the Jordan 1 colorways that’ve been dropping the past few years? Let us know in the comments section below.