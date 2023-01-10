Hoping For A Miracle: Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney Following Guilty Verdict

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez is ditching the legal team representing him during his criminal trial, where he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Now, he is hoping Suge Knight’s former lawyer can deliver a miracle as talk about appeals begins.

Meghann Cuniff, affectionately dubbed Meghann Thee Reporter following her excellent coverage of the Tory Lanez trial, shared that Lanez expects to be in court Tuesday, Jan. 10, and his attorney will now be David Kenner. If his name sounds familiar, he also represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight.

“Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight,” Cuniff wrote in a tweet. “Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he’s joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better.”

When the news was revealed, some quickly believed that Kenner was representing Knight when he was sentenced to 28 years in prison. Cuniff promptly pointed out that he was the former Death Row Records CEO’s lawyer during a robbery case in the ’90s where he got probation.

Tory Lanez & His Former Attorney Parted On Good Terms

Per Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon, Lanez’s former attorney said he parted ways with the rapper on good terms, noting he doesn’t handle appeals.

“I don’t do appeals,” Mgdesyan said. “So we had to get somebody on board to handle the appeal.” He also noted he plans to attend Lanez’s sentencing set for Jan. 27.

“As a party who represented Tory and is friends with Tory, I have an interest,” he notes.

Last month, Lanez was found guilty on all three charges, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

He was adamant that he did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion despite the evidence working against him, and now he is looking at over 22 years in prison.

We shall see if his move to hire David Kenner will pay off.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty