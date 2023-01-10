03 Greedo Drops New Mixtape, Gets Prison Release Date

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With his release from prison on the horizon, 03 Greedo is in a celebratory mood as his latest mixtape hits the streets.

According to reporting, Jason Jackson aka 03 Greedo is set to be released from prison this week. The information was based on a filing by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which was shared by reporter Jeff Weiss on Twitter Sunday night (Jan. 8). Representatives for 03 Greedo were contacted by other press outlets with no official response returned.

The news comes as the Los Angeles, California rapper released a new mixtape entitled Free 03 at midnight Monday (Jan. 9). The 14-track project was produced by fellow LA native Mike Free and is his latest since Load It Up Vol. 01, which was done in collaboration with RONRONTHEPRODUCER and released in 2021.

This time around, the mixtape features include OHGeesy on “I Can’t Control Myself” and BlueBucksClan on “Pourin.” The mixtape even includes a verse from the late Drakeo The Ruler on the track “No Free Features.” It continues a long-time collaborative partnership and friendship. Drakeo’s death backstage at the Once Upon A Time in LA Festival in December 2021 affected Greedo deeply.

“I wake up every day wishing I made parole so I could convinced you to move out of LA with me and focus on the music,” he wrote on his Instagram account in January 2022.

03 Greedo has been serving a 20-year sentence on firearm and drug charges in Texas. In 2016, the rapper was stopped on a highway and his vehicle was searched, with deputies finding two stolen pistols and methamphetamines. Facing a 300-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance and weapons, Greedo took a plea deal.

His co-defendant, Justin Scott, received probation as his lawyers successfully argued that officers only found the drugs and weapons as an illegal stop-and-search. The original release date for 03 Greedo was set for 2038, with the earliest possibility of him receiving parole being the year 2026.