Nicki Minaj Seeking New Management, Range Media Partners Considered

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj is shopping for new management. The hit-maker left Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management in 2019 and joined SalXCo, which handles the Weeknd, Doja Cat, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign and others.

However, she is currently looking for new representation ahead of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, according to Variety. It has been rumored that Minaj is planning to sign with Range Media Partners. The company manages Jack Harlow, Cordae, Wale, and others–including Mariah Carey.

Range partner Melissa Ruderman, who handles Carey, told Variety in a statement: “I have not partnered with Nicki Minaj.” Her label rep noted: “Nicki is currently in discussions with management companies and has not yet partnered with anyone.”

Early in her career, Minaj was repped by Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant via Blueprint/Maverick Management. The management shakeup comes at a precarious time for the self-proclaimed Queen of Hip-Hop. She recently railed on social media about the Grammy’s putting her single “Super Freaky Girl” in the rap category for the 2023 Awards. Minaj has racked up 10 nominations but has never taken home the statuette.

Still, 2023 is expected to be a big year for the Queen Radio star. She is fresh off being honored by the MTV Video Music Awards and will reportedly release a six-part docuseries, Nicki, this year. She announced the production last summer.

Produced by the Canadian company Bron Studios, Minaj said when she released the trailer that the series was still looking for a “home,” according to Variety.

In sharing the documentary trailer on Instagram, Minaj wrote, “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK. I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”