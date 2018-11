50 Cent: “Are You A Street King?” Competition

50 Cent continues with his Street King Movement is launching a national competition under it umbrella. 50 provided details in the video below on how you can prove to be a “Street King.” The winner gets to meet Fif and donate $10,000 in meals to the hungry. Oh, and $10,000 in your own pocket, too. Enter Now!

Check the video.

The Big 10, Available Now.