Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

The Wu-Tang is back! However, it’s not with a brand new group album, but for hardcore Wu fans it may be the next best thing.

The third and final season of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga is upon us, and fans who’ve been following the hit series are in for quite the swan song. In the trailer for the final season, we find our favorite Clansmen reaping the benefits of their hard work. But they soon find out that with success comes expectations, jealousy and turmoil. In other words, mo’ money, mo’ problems.

The official synopsis for the season explains:

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

Filled with classic songs, pointy RZA rings, and some action scenes straight out of a Saturday night Kung-Fu flick on Fox 5, the trailer to the final season to Wu-Tang: An American Saga promises fans an entertaining sendoff for a show many have grown to love.

Will you be checking out the last season of the Wu-Tang saga when it hits Hulu Feb. 15? Let us know in the comments section below.