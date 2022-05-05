‘Wu-Tang Forever’ Turns 25, New Anniversary Edition On Deck

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The highly impactful double album from the Wu-Tang Clan, Wu-Tang Forever, turns 25 this summer and the iconic group is issuing a new edition of the album along with some other exclusives to celebrate.

On Tuesday (May 4th), the group issued a press release announcing a 25th-anniversary edition release of the 1997 album. This was made possible thanks to a collaboration between the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, Legacy Recordings, and Get On Down. The Wu-Tang Forever Anniversary edition has a new lyric booklet along with a reissue of the double cassette in a special slipcase. The package also includes a 7-inch vinyl silver-colored single of “Triumph” with “Heaterz” featured on the b-side. The Clan has also made the first interview from a series done on the set of the five-day shoot for the “Triumph” video available on YouTube.

Wu-Tang Clan isn’t satisfying themselves with only this action to commemorate the album, however. The group is also releasing digital EPs for three of the album’s singles which will now be available on all digital streaming platforms. These EPs – “Reunited – The Remixes”, “It’s Yourz”, and “Triumph” – will feature previously out of print ‘Forever’ era remixes, edits, and instrumentals along with unarchived original cover art for each single. They’re also releasing slowed and reverb editions of “Protect Ya Neck”, “Uzi” (Pinky Ring), “Gravel Pit” and “Triumph” done in collaboration with producer and remixer SLATER.

Lastly, the group has also initiated a giveaway entitled Forever & Ever which consists of 5-6 gamified newsletters sent out over the course of four weeks leading up to June 3rd, the official date of the album release. Fans can subscribe to unveil a “journey map” that will develop over a sequence of social actions for fans to complete to gain points that will go toward entries for winning concert tickets, merch items, and vinyl. More information on that can be found on the website.

Check out the first interview from the “Triumph” shoot below.