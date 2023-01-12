Would Steve Jobs Approve?: Apple Reportedly Working on Bringing Touch Screens To Macs

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Apple is doing a major about-face on a feature that the late Steve Jobs did not want to see on his Mac computers.

Spotted on Bloomberg, Apple is now considering bringing touch screens to its Mac computers. It would break from Steve Jobs’ feelings towards the feature when that finally happens. He felt it was “ergonomically terrible.”

Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project, indicating that the company is seriously considering producing touch-screen Macs for the first time, according to people familiar with the efforts. Still, a launch hasn’t been finalized, and the plans could change.

For more than a decade, the company has argued that touch screens don’t work well on laptops and that the iPad is a better option if someone wants a touch interface. Apple also has worried that touch-screen Macs could cannibalize iPad sales.

Apple’s decision to go against its founder’s beliefs, Tim Cook upheld, could be from the pressure to keep up with rivals who are increasingly adding touch screens to their computers.

Plus, according to Bloomberg, the Mac has seen a resurgence, outselling the iPad, and Apple wants its computers to be popular among computer and laptop users.

When Will The Touch Screen Mac Arrive?

When can we expect to see the touch screen Mac? The website claims it could arrive in 2025 “as part of a larger update to the MacBook Pro, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.”

The touch screen Mac would be one of the most significant decisions the company has made in years. The late Steve Jobs had a total disdain for them, saying the idea of making users reach up to touch an upright screen “doesn’t work.”

Jobs also said Apple would never sell phones or tablets, but we all know what Apple’s most popular device is: the iPhone.

One accessory we are pretty sure Steve Jobs would hate is the Apple Pencil, the man who created Apple couldn’t stand the idea of styluses.

