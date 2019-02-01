Tim Cook Believes Apple’s TV Streaming Service Will Expedite The Fall of Cable Bundles

iPhone sales are slumping, but Tim Cook is still optimistic thanks to Apple’s forthcoming TV streaming service. During a first-quarter earnings conference call, the CEO spoke on how he feels it will assist in more people cutting the cord and speed up the downfall of cable bundles.

While he didn’t disclose many details on it, all indications point to the streaming service arriving sometime this year. Cook feels the breakdown of the cable bundle will happen very rapidly this year thanks to Apple TV, AirPlay 2 expansion on third-party TV brands like Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Sony, by providing subscriptions to third-party services and its strong lineup of original programming.

Tim Cook during the conference call Per 9To5Mac:

“We see huge changes in customer behavior taking place now and we think that it will accelerate as the year goes by with the breakdown of the cable bundle. I think that it’ll likely take place at a much faster pace this year.”

“We’re going to participate in that in a variety of ways. One of those is through Apple TV, you’re well familiar with that product. The second way is AirPlay 2, which we have support on a number of third-party TVs. We’re excited about that, it makes the experience in the living room even better. We think that people are really going to like that.”

“Another way, of course, is all the third-party video subscriptions that are on the store. We’re participating in this today, and I would guess that it’s going to accelerate into the future as the bundle breaks down and people begin to buy, likely multiple, services in place of their current cable bundle.”

“Finally, original content. We will participate in the original content world. We have signed a multi-year partnership with Oprah, but today I’m not really ready to extend that conversation beyond that point. We’ve hired some great people that we have a super amount of confidence in, and we’ll have something to say more on that later.”

We are looking forward to seeing what Steve and the folks at Apple have up their sleeves when Apple TVs streaming service is finally unveiled. Will you be cutting the cord for Apple’s streaming service? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Stephanie Keith / Getty