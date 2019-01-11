Samsung To Unveil New Galaxy S10 and Foldable Phone During February Unpacked Event

Samsung is looking to make a splash in 2019. The company let the cat out of the bag in Tweet that we will definitely be seeing the latest phone in its Galaxy flagship phone line and the highly talked about the foldable phone in February.

Welcome to the next generation. Galaxy Unpacked on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/M1Gh0F9Fs5 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2019

Breaking from tradition, the Korean tech giant usually reveals its newest Galaxy smartphones at the Mobile World Congress. This time around Samsung will be showing off the Galaxy F the rumored name for the foldable phone and the 10th-anniversary version of its Galaxy phone at its upcoming unpacked event slated for February 20.

Samsung gave us a very vague look at the foldable phone in action, and specs for the upcoming new 5G Galaxy phone that will have multiple cameras leaked earlier this year. The foldable design in the phone will bring the first significant change to the Galaxy flagship line in years. With the phone’s reveal also comes its price with many experts believing the foldable phone will probably cost upwards of $1,770 and the Galaxy S10 model being the more affordable phone.

We are very intrigued to see what Samsung has been cooking up in the lab, the Korean company hopes its new phones will bring back customers and boost lagging sales.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty