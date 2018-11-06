Samsung Set To Unveil Foldable Phone Features This Week, Reportedly

Samsung is looking to gain ground on Apple, and they hope they can get the ball rolling with their new foldable phone.

Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh hinted months ago the tech giant would reveal details about features about the new phone at its Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco and it looks like that will be the case.

A post on the company’s Facebook account featuring the Samsung logo bending and strongly hints at an impending announcement. Plus according to Reuters, exec Lee Kyeong-tae revealed during a call with reporters they will be showing off some of the new phones user interface features and how it will work when the phone is folded or opened like a tablet.

Reuters also suggests we may get some “detailed images” of the phone as well, and we have our fingers crossed on that. Samsung is hoping the foldable phone will bring back buzz to the company and help pick up lagging sales numbers. However due to the expected high price point for the device expectations out the gate is quite low.

But Samsung ditching it’s cautious approach when it comes to unveiling devices it adopted after Note 7’s started spontaneously catching fire by coming out the gate with the folding phone is a smart one. We will be locked in to see what Samsung is cooking on both Wednesday and Thursday 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) during its conference.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty