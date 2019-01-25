Apple Set To Launch AirPods 2 First Half of This Year, Reportedly

Oh man, the AirPod memes will be taken to another level if this news turns out to be true. Reportedly Apple is set to launch the second generation of the popular wearable reportedly sometime this year.

If you though AirPod users did the most, wait until they get their hands on these.

According to a DigiTimes report, Apple’s AirPods 2 is coming this year and will have some significant upgrades from its predecessors. Version 2 will reportedly include “health monitoring features” on top of wireless charging, water resistance, and a new “radical” design.

The report doesn’t have any direct sources to confirm this news but does point to two Taiwan-based PCB suppliers Zhen Ding Tech and Flexium Interconnect being the primary source of the AirPods and Apple Watch components.

DigiTimes also does point out in its report that Apple will be facing some stiff competition in the wearables department. Other brand vendors are looking to launch their own wireless headsets and smartwatches this year looking to take advantage of the rising popularity in the devices.

Apple is currently banking on the success of it AirPods and Apple Watches to subside its slowing iPhone sales. This looks like a very safe bet for the company who is rumored to be working on wearable smart fabric as well. We wonder if these are the high-end versions of the wireless device that was reported on back in June of 2018. We will just have to wait and see.

Photo: JOSH EDELSON / Getty