Apple Reportedly Dropping Affordable AirPod Lite Model

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Are you tired of coughing up $250 or $170 after losing a pair of AirPods? Well, this news should serve you well.

According to Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is reportedly dropping a new affordable wireless earbuds model called the Apple AirPods Lite.

Spotted on HypeBeast, the AirPods Lite will cost under $129 and help Apple compete with other lower price point earbud models currently in the market.

The AirPods Lite’s specs are still unknown. Still, according to HypeBeast, Apple’s rumored latest accessory should offer premium sound quality without most of the advanced features of AirPods Pro and entry-level AirPods from Apple.

No word on an actual release date for the AirPods Lite, but they should be arriving sometime this year. They will join Apple’s current offerings, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), AirPods (3rd Generation) with lightning charging case, and AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case.

Apple Is Killing off The iPhone SE Model

The news of these affordable AirPods comes after reports that Apple will kill off its affordable iPhone SE model.

“Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm’s, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4,” Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a blog post.

“However, the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024,” he continued.

We will keep you updated on the AirPods Lite when more info drops.

—

Photo: Apple