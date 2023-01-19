NEMS, Ghostface Killah & Scram Jones “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me,” Freddie Gibbs “Rabbit Vision” & More | Daily Visuals 1.19.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute now NEMS has been carving out quite the niche for himself in the rap game and today he welcomes a Hip-Hop legend to his Coney Island neighborhood to lay it down for the streets and remind everyone they ain’t the ones to test.

Linking up for the new visuals to “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me,” NEMS and Ghostface Killah kick it in Coney but instead of taking to the boardwalk they two men take over a bodega to cause a ruckus before hanging in front of NEMS’ FYL store. All these decades later and Ghost still got that potent work. Props.

From the East to the South, Freddie Gibbs is looking to kick off 2023 the right way and in his vintage looking clip to “Rabbit Vision” uses a collage of videos from his time on tour and in the studio to showcase how much he’s been flourishing as of late regardless of a few bumps in the road in 2022.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mario, Masego, and more.

NEMS, GHOSTFACE KILLAH & SCRAM JONES – “DON’T EVER DISRESPECT ME”

FREDDIE GIBBS – “RABBIT VISION”

MARIO – “LIKE HER TOO”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “GET A LOT OF MONEY”

MASEGO – “YOU NEVER VISIT ME”

K CAMP – “NEW SEASON MARNI”

LOUIE RAY – “PRESSURE”

ALLBLACK & CURREN$Y – “PELICANS”