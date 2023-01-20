Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Catches Multiple Bodies In First Full ‘Scream VI’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Ghostface Killer is back but instead of causing a ruckus in the burbs of the West Coast, he’s terrorizing New Yorkers instead (he probably got a Death Row pendant under his costume).

A month after we got our first teaser trailer for Scream VI, fans of the cult classic franchise have not gotten the first full official trailer for the slasher film and truth be told, it looks pretty damn good. Taking place after the events of Scream 5 in which the surviving “teens” move to New York to escape the bloody memories left in Woodsboro, California, Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) find themselves being hunted by the latest nut to take up the mantle of the Ghostface murderer.

This time around though, the killer promises to be “something different” as he attempts to take down the aforementioned characters along with Scream alumni, Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox). And though it was reported that OG Scream queen, Neve Campbell skipped this entry into the franchise due to contract disputes, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was a smoke screen and her character of Sidney Prescott ends up being the secret identity of the killer this time around. We already know that every Scream movie ends with a wild twist, so why not?

Filled with violence, kids running for their lives, and of course screaming, the trailer to Scream VI promises fans a bloody good time and an ending that better shock the heck out of everyone. At least we hope it does.

Will you be checking out Scream VI when it hits theaters March 10 or are you all screamed out? Let us know in the comments section below.