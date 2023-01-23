Jim Jones ft. Mozzy “Banging,” Kodak Black “Maui Woop” & More | Daily Visuals 1.23.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones been reppin’ that red flag hard for quite some time now, and just in case y’all forgot who he rolls with outside of Dipset, he’s here to remind y’all which team he hits the floor with when he’s balling on the court.

Linking up with Mozzy for his visuals to “Banging,” Jim Jones heads back to the projects where red flags and red attire blanket the block as he and Mozzy break down their blood bond.

From the East to the South, Kodak Black travels from Florida to Atlanta to Maui to enjoy life, rock furs, and sip on fancy cocktails like Piña Coladas and Mai Tai’s out on the hotel balcony. Weather looks amazing out in Maui, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Trippie Redd featuring Chief Keef, Libianca and more.

JIM JONES FT. MOZZY – “BANGING”

KODAK BLACK – “MAUI WOOP”

NO CAP – “DEADICATED”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. CHIEF KEEF – “ATLANTIS”

LIBIANCA – “PEOPLE (CHECK ON ME)”

FOOLIO FT. BIG SCARR – “SRT/STOLEN CARS”

KREPT & KONAN FT. ABRA CADABRA – “DAT WAY”

SPINBALL FT. OLAMIDE & KEMUEL – “BUNDA”

JDOT BREEZY – “RUFF RIDER”

WRD LIFE – “STAND UP”