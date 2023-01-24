Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring Gifted By Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards aka Amber Rose’s Ex

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, Cher is out here living her best life at age 76 with her current (and possibly forever?) boo-thang, who is 40 years younger.

A video is floating around the interwebs that shows the “Believe” singer out for a night on the town with 36-year-old music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards, aka Amber Rose’s ex. According to People, the couple was out for dinner in Beverly Hills last Thursday (Jan. 19(, when Cher was approached by a reporter who asked about her engagement (did y’all know they were engaged? I didn’t know they were engaged) providing her with the opportunity to show off the matrimonial bling-bling Edwards reportedly gifted her on Christmas day.

Cher was probably eager to show that her boyfriend put a ring on it (allegedly), since, apparently, she’s been defending her decision to date a man who was not born until she was 40.

From People:

In November 2022, Cher opened up about the public reaction to her relationship. “Haters are gonna hate … Doesn’t matter that we’re happy and not bothering anyone,” she tweeted

“LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️,” Cher added in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

In another tweet on Jan. 12, the Grammy winner, who has expressed that the pair “kiss like teenagers,” posted a very simple update about her beau.

I meeeean, that might be a little TMI—but hey, cheers to the happy couple. Congrats!