Fivio Foreign ft. Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh “Notice Me,” PnB Rock “London” & More | Daily Visuals 1.25.23

Fivio Foreign put the rap game on notice in 2022 with the release of his debut studio album, B.I.B.L.E., but can the Brooklyn drill rapper maintain his presence and popularity in Hip-Hop throughout 2023? He certainly feels he can.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Notice Me,” Fivio recruits the talents of Tata, Jenn Carter and Kyle Richh to turn up with him from the streets to an apartment party where they blow smoke, bust some moves and drop some bars.

Elsewhere the memory of PnB Rock lives on as his fans are treated to a posthumous visual in “London” in which the Philly rapper was living his best life at a pool party with a gang of friends while making it rain on everyone in attendance. Rest in Power, King.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd featuring Summrs, Jay Fizzle, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. TATA, JENN CARTER & KYLE RICHH – “NOTICE ME”

PNB ROCK – “LONDON”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. SUMMRS – “BIGGEST BIRD”

JAY FIZZLE – “KING SH*T”

TAY B FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “ASK

GOLD CHAIN MUSIC FT. PLANET ASIA, MONTAGE ØNE, A PLUS THE KID & K.BURNS – “IT AIN’T FAIR”

K CAMP – “IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK”

BAS – “DIAMONDS”

917 RACKZ – “SANCTIONED”

NAOMI SHARON – “ANOTHER LIFE”

DABOII FT. K8DO – “BING BONG”