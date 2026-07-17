Word? : PlayStation 6 Could Be A Digital Handheld Console

Speaking at a recent business meeting, CEO Hideaki Nishino discussed the company's future in the hardware department, and the PlayStation Portal, which has been a surprise hit, could be the first step toward a "beyond the living room" strategy.

For those who still want a stationary console, the industry report claims that the PS6 console for "premium owners" will still exist, but the handheld console will ensure PlayStation gamers' transition into a digital ecosystem will be locked in.

Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital / HHW Gaming

Sony is currently on a lot of gamers’ sh*t list following the announcement that PlayStation would be killing physical discs in January 2028, and these new reports about the PlayStation 6 could be part of the reason why.

Speaking at a recent business meeting, CEO Hideaki Nishino discussed the company’s future in the hardware department, and the PlayStation Portal, which has been a surprise hit, could be the first step toward a “beyond the living room” strategy.

Nishino indicated that PlayStation wants to capitalize on the growing popularity of PC handhelds and portable gaming devices while ditching the notion that PlayStation is confined to gamers’ living rooms, enabling them to play the newest games anywhere, seamlessly, in an all-digital ecosystem.

Per HypeBeast:

A complete shift toward an all-digital ecosystem serves as a calculated method to maximize profitability. Sony plans to direct every software sale through its proprietary digital storefront. Executives confirmed the brand will not sell hardware at significant losses moving forward. Removing a disc drive from future console designs marks a definitive end to the secondhand game market and physical media for the entire PlayStation ecosystem. Players who buy the next handheld will experience the convenience of playing the latest releases anywhere but will only be able to purchase brand-new digital titles directly from the manufacturer.

There Will Reportedly Be A Premium PS6 Console

For those who still want a stationary console, the industry report claims that the PS6 console for “premium owners” will still exist, but the handheld console will ensure PlayStation gamers’ transition into a digital ecosystem will be locked in.

It will also allow PlayStation to address the rising costs of components without having to rely on costly onboard processing power by putting energy into dedicated cloud streaming and thin client technology, because the company feels those options can supply the premium controller experience through touch-based controls.

It’s unclear whether this news will restore the goodwill eroded by the news that PlayStation is shifting to an all-digital future and possibly launching a PS6 console without a disc drive.