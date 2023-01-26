Cordae ft. Anderson .Paak “Two Tens,” Desiigner “Bigger And Bigger” & More | Daily Visuals 1.26.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Cordae is expecting a bundle of joy with his wifey, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, y’all knew he was going to get back on his grind. And today, he does just that with the help of Anderson .Paak.

Linking up with the rap/R&B artist for the visuals to “Two Tens,” Cordae and .Paak hit up the club where AP gets rubbed up on by an overzealous groupie while Cordae drops some bars off in the men’s room. We know what that sounds like, but that’s literally what he did.

Back in Brooklyn, Desiigner looks to get his post-Kanye career back on track for his clip to “Bigger And Bigger” turns into a giant who walks the streets of New York like Cloverfield, but luckily he didn’t knock down any buildings or eat any people. We ever gonna get a sequel to Cloverfield?! Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Sosamann and Migos, Kenny Muney and more.

CORDAE FT. ANDERSONN.PAAK – “TWO TENS”

DESIIGNER – “BIGGER AND BIGGER”

SAUCE WALKA, SOSAMANN & MIGOS – “ON TOP”

KENNY MUNEY – “IN A RUSH”

MIDWXST & DENZEL CURRY – “TALLY”

BLOCBOY JB – “MURSIC”

TOOSII – “FAVORITE SONG”

MOZZY & BABY MONEY – “EVERY NIGHT”