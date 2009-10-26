Memphis Bleek Delaying “The Process”

“…this is what I dreamed of, dropping my own album on my own imprint.”

The long awaited return of rapper Memphis Bleek may have to wait a little longer as his upcoming album, The Process, has been pushed back to 2010. Originally slated for November 24, the album is now set to drop in February. The Process is truly a process.

Stating that he needs to really take his time with it to make a true return, the album has been promised for early 2010.

With Jay-Z on his side as executive producer, the project enlisted names such as Just Blaze, Rick Ross and No I.D. to join the ride. Hopefully, the big homie won’t be able to eclipse Bleek’s work again like he did last time with “Dear Summer.”

Bleek has been out of sight since 2005s 534, but has been in the process of building his own brand with Get Low Records. Trying to make his own name and escape the shadow of Jay-Z, the rapper has stepped up to the plate as CEO and has been releasing mixtapes as though he was starting his career from scratch under his own guidelines.

Speaking with HipHopWired, Bleek gave incite to the actual process of releasing his upcoming project.

“I felt like I didn’t want to put out another release under Def Jam if they are going to look at me selling 400,000 copies as a loss. I’d rather lose on my own label like that. So it was the process of getting out the deal, getting a distribution deal that’s suitable for me and one that generates the right amount of attention as well as the assets.”

With a career being known mostly as an appetizer to the main course, it has been long overdue for the rapper to get the respect he deserves as a rapper. Now the leader of his own gang, it’s time for the rapper to step into that spotlight on his own two.