Damar Hamlin Releases Video Thanking Bills, Fans For Support

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills who suffered a medical issue during a Monday Night Football contest, made his first public statements since the harrowing incident. In the video, Hamlin thanked the Bills, the fans, and the NFL for supporting him during his recovery.

Damar Hamlin, 24, posted the video to his Instagram account titled “From The Heart,” and he opened up the clip by stating that he is still processing the gravity of the moment on all levels. Hamlin collapsed on the field on Jan. 2 as the Bills were battling it out with the Cincinnati Bengals. As the disturbing image went wide, former players such as Shannon Sharpe and others stood in solidarity with Hamlin and applauded the Bills and Bengals for stopping the game.

Hamlin made his first public appearance a week ago ahead of releasing this current video during Buffalo’s playoff loss against the Bengals. Hamlin’s time at the stadium sparked a flurry of silly controversy with people alleging the team was using a body double.

“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that’s just been coming in my way,” Hamlin said. “What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream.”

Salute to Damar Hamlin.

Photo: Megan Briggs / Getty