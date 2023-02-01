HHW Gaming Exclusive: ‘Call of Duty’ SVP & GM Johanna Faries Discusses Future of COD, Online Toxicity & More

So to your question, I am bold and bullish on the future of esports, not just for CDL. I think it’s an incredible experience when people get to go into an arena and see our 12 franchises go head-to-head on the main stage, but any esports league right now is top-tier competitive entertainment. So, I believe in the future of growth for the Call of Duty League and even our competitor leagues as well.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes more mainstream and across bigger media outlets. I’d love to see that. And we’re continuing to see year-on-year growth for CDL, in particular with viewership. And that’s just a signal that fandom is growing, and it’s happening at a rate that’s scaling. We should all be very proud of that, and I’m very excited to see it grow.

HHW: So, would you ever consider a separate league? Because many celebrities and athletes from professional sports play this game a lot too. Would you ever consider doing a respective league for them?

JF: We’re always thinking about, “What are the great models out there to chase?” The cool thing about celebrities who love Call of Duty is they often organically either attend our CDL events. So they’re always coming through either as a guest star on broadcast or just sitting with us and fans because they’re fans too of the pros. And I think there’s a lot of respect there, frankly. You have top-tier athletes from mainstream sports who respect how good you need to be a pro CDL player. And so, in many ways, that fandom is quite natural for them. We’ll see.

We often see celebrities and pop culture icons getting together in Warzone or other tournaments that are more ad hoc or grassroots, and we love to see that happening. What we do with it in the future, we’ll harness it for sure. But right now, all eyes are on the best of the best, most elite players. We treat them like the athletes and world-class performers that they are, just like any other sport, and we’re going to put them on the main stage.

HHW: We’re literally just days away from Black History Month, and you being a Black woman, you’re in a very important role, and you’re a significant face in video games. We’d like to know why is it so important to see someone like yourself in such a prominent position as VP of one of the most popular video game franchises in the world.

JF: It’s an honor in every way to be able to occupy this chair and this role. I know that it represents a lot for a lot of different people, beyond just being a business executive. People who have the ambition to be a part of great franchises and also be a part of tech and gaming, generally speaking, but also for women and minorities and underrepresented communities who are still coming up the ranks within our industry in particular.

So like I said, it’s never lost on me. I serve as the executive champion of our Activision Blizzard King Black Employee Network as well.

That’s as much an honor for me in my job and my roles here as anything I’m doing on the franchise side. That includes seeing others succeed and continuing to mentor each other. I mentor a ton of people who are on the way up. I get mentored just as much by them and others. And it really is about looking out for each other and continuing to develop and mine for the best possible talent. If we can prove to ourselves and each other in the world that you can really come from anywhere. You can be whoever you want to be in terms of how you identify and still deliver a major impact in the gaming and tech industry. That’s a great opportunity for me personally and professionally.

” Toxicity is a real challenge across the entire media industry and landscape, let alone gaming. And we have no tolerance whatsoever for it in our games. Share

HHW: Now, what advice would you have for young and older gamers of color who want to work in some capacity in the game industry and are looking for just that way in? I’m literally still fresh into this. I’m two years in, and I took the video game journalism side. So, what advice would you give young Black and gamers of color to enter the industry?

JF: For sure. So two things. I’ll speak from personal experience. As I mentioned, I came from traditional sports and spent more than 12 years in the National Football League. I really didn’t think for much of that time that I would transition into finding a role, let alone this type of role, in gaming and tech.