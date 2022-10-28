HHW Gaming Review: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s Campaign Proves They Still Matter

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Call of Duty is now best known for its multiplayer, but what made the Modern Warfare franchise special was the campaign, and in 2022’s Modern Warfare II, that continues.

There isn’t a first-person shooter video game franchise that accurately depicts intricacies like the beauty and horror of war like Call of Duty.

Infinity Ward fully displayed that with 2007’s Modern Warfare and 2009’s Modern Warfare II. Activision, Infinity Ward, and Beenox decided to remaster the 2009 Modern Warfare II campaign reminding fans just how good it was.

This now brings us to the reboots of Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare II. We know, pretty confusing, but stick with us. 2020’s Modern Warfare put a fresh coat of paint on Modern Warfare’s campaign and reintroduced us to Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and the other founding members of Task Force 141.

In 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign, we get a new twist on the original campaign from the 2009 game, but it looks even better, and the production value gives COD players that feeling of playing a blockbuster movie again.

Counter Terrorism & Taking On The Cartel Never Looked & Felt So Good

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, everything is taken to another level visually. You will wish Infinity Ward put a photo mode in the game as you travel across the map, engaging in different missions that find you in the streets of Amsterdam, to Mexico battling the cartel, and eventually, a Chicago skyscraper.

On the technical side, this game looks beautiful and plays amazingly. Infinity Ward and Beenox utilized every inch of power the PS5 and Xbox Series X can deliver fantastic set pieces and some gorgeous character models.

Sorry Xbox Series X owners, you’re missing out here, but the PS5’s DualSense Controller delivers a unique feel as you pick up different weapons throughout the campaign, another fantastic touch.

Modern Warfare II’s campaign feels like your playing a Michael Bay or Jerry Bruckheimer film when it comes to the action. If you have seen any of those filmmakers’ movies, you know exactly how that looks, and with Modern Warfare II’s campaign, you will see how that feels.

The Story Is An Enjoyable Mess In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

We compared the game’s action to a Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer movie, and sadly the story is a mess, like watching a live-action Transformers film, but that’s not entirely a bad thing.

If you remember the plot from 2009’s Modern Warfare II, you will have some *Leonard DiCaprio points at the television screen” moments, but the story gets slight changes for the most part.

We’re not going to give away the new plot because there are some cool twists, but you will see some familiar faces pop up along with Taskforce 141. A strong script and voice acting also saves this story from being outright bad.

Still, the action and plenty of oh-sh*t moments will keep you engaged with the campaign. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s campaign also takes elements from other popular video game franchises.

No, you won’t just be on a linear line shooting bad guys. You will sometimes find yourself in unique situations, like raining down missiles and heavy artillery from a C-130 covering Task 141’s asses.

Then there is a time when the game takes a page from Hitman’s book and will have you sneaking around a level while wearing a mask, so you blend in. You must make it to a certain point on the stage without being detected. There is more than one way you can reach the final location.

There is also a new crafting mechanic that you experience during campaign playthroughs. We didn’t enjoy it that much, but those moments do not happen often.

Final Verdict

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s campaign isn’t preventing the wheel, but it’d a reminder of what makes Call of Duty special. When COD’s multiplayer is king, Infinity Wards want to remind Call of Duty players that campaigns still matter.

The Modern Warfare II campaign isn’t just an action-packed story. It also introduces players to the game’s superb mechanics and characters who also serve as operators in the multiplayer. You also get rewarded with cool perks you can use when playing some MP.

Modern Warfare II’s campaign is a love letter to what made the COD franchise the grand spectacle it is, and we are glad that Infinity Ward realizes its importance.

Sure, most gamers buy Call of Duty strictly to play online, but there are fans of the first-person shooter who love Call of Duty for its campaign, and they will not be disappointed when they put boots on the ground in this game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is officially out on PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and PC.

∗PS5 code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was provided for use by Activision.∗

Photo: Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II