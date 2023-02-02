Lil Yachty “sAy sOMETHINg,” BlueFace & ChriseanRock “Dear Rock” & More | Daily Visuals 2.2.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Yachty went from the face of the hated “mumble rap” era to being herald as one of the best rappers in the game thanks to his latest album, Let’s Start Here. With the buzz and praise that his latest LP has been garnering since it’s release last week, Yachty is striking while the iron’s hot and dropping off some visuals to accompany his latest project.

Linking up with directors Crowns & Owls for his video to “sAy sOMETHINg,” Lil Yachty finds himself dangerously falling in love with a young women to the point where he puts a gun to his head to tell her he loves her. Things just get wilder from there, b.

Continuing in the vein of the whole toxic love vibe, BlueFace and ChriseanRock get together for their clip to “Dear Rock” in which the domestic abusive lovers get married in a private ceremony consisting of close family and friends. We wouldn’t be surprised if things popped off during the reception knowing these two.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Icewear Vezzo, Lance Skiiiwalker, and more.

LIL YACHTY – “SAY SOMETHING”

BLUEFACE FT. CHRISEANROCK – “DEAR ROCK”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “ROB WHO”

LANCE SKIIIWALKER – “BEANTOWN”

BOLDY JAMES & RICH GAINS FT. JAI IMANI – “ANOTHER BANDO”

KARI FAUX – “ME FIRST”

JORDAN WARD & RYAN TREY – “WHITE CROCS”

BKTHERULA – “TAN”