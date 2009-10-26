Bill Cosby To Accept Humor Award

Cliff Huxtable, b.k.a. Bill Cosby, is accepting an award past due for his comedic abilities. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor will be presented to him for his successful endeavors in the world of comedy. The 72-year-old had been offered the award two times before but refused to accept it after hearing performers use the N-Word and profanity when it was awarded to Richard Pryor. Now Bill’s finally accepted and will be honored today at the Kennedy Center in Washington by Jerry Seinfeld, Sinbad and Chris Rock.

Cosby’s been well known for his anti-profanity activism. As previously reported, he joined forces with clean Hip-Hop band, the Cosnarati Band, to promote a clean rap album through a virtual town hall meeting. The virtual town hall took place October 19 through Ustream. The Cosnarati Band’s songs are available online on ITunes. Their CD, State of Emergency, hits stores November 24.