Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Engaged

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans first became familiar with Eminem’s daughter through his many references to her in his early music. However, Hailie Jade is all grown up at 27, and she recently got engaged to her boyfriend Evan McClintock, according to Page Six.

Hailie Jade Mathers shared three photos with the caption “casual weekend recap… followed by a crying and ring emoji.” In one photo McClintock is seen on one knee holding a ring box. In another the couple is popping champagne.

Fans chimed in the comments section to congratulate the happy couple. Several wondered if McClintock asked Mathers’ Grammy-winning father for permission.

“Imagine having to ask Em to marry his daughter,” one person wrote, while another joked, “I wonder if knees were weak and his arms were heavy,” quoting Eminem’s 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.”

Hailie and Evan met while they both attended Michigan State University in 2016. The couple has been together ever since.

According to Page Six, Eminem shared a rare glimpse into his private life when he was asked if Haille had children of her own yet. “No babies,” Eminem replied. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good,” he added. “She’s made me proud for sure.”

Hailie hosts a podcast called Just a Little Shady and recently appeared at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with her legendary dad. In his speech, Eminem referenced his daughter saying, “I almost died of an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked because — Hailie, plug your ears! — because drugs were f**king delicious and I thought we had a good thing going.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Haillie talked a little about growing up with her famous father on the podcast last summer, saying, “It’s so fun to look back [now], thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal,'” she reflected at the time. “Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool!”‘