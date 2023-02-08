Logic “Highlife,” Armani Caesar & Benny The Butcher “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP” & More | Daily Visuals 2.8.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Feels like just yesterday Logic was publicily contemplating hanging up the mic and bringing his rap career to an end, but since then the man has gone on to make some pretty good music and still continues to prove his haters wrong.

For his latest visuals to “Highlife,” Logic taps revered writer/director, Kevin Smith to helm the camera and recreate a Clerks-ish situation in which Jay and Silent Bob kick it with Logic everywhere from the curb to the movie theater where they take in a film featuring, well, themselves. My man Jay lowkey looks like a retired porn star these days.

Back in Buffalo, Benny “The Bag Getter” Butcher links up with Armani Caesar to drop a clip for “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP” in which the dynamic duo politic in a parking garage where two exotic whips rest while sporting enough ice to get the dimly lit area bright.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JoJo Pellegrino, Plies, and more.

LOGIC – “HIGHLIFE”

ARMANI CAESAR & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP”

JOJO PELLEGRINO – “LEGEND”

PLIES – “I GOT MOTION”

ELOHEEM TEAM FT. BLACASTAN – “ARMED ROBBERY”

ARMANI CEASAR – “SURVIVAL OF THE LITTEST”

2 CHAINZ – “2 STEP”

TOOSII – “MAGIC POTION”