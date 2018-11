The Breakfast Club Interviews Amber Rose [Video]





Wiz Khalifa’s main squeeze stopped by The Breakfast Club and chopped it up with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.

The arm candy discussed her new single, “Fame,” as well as her beef with Kim Kardashian and her breakup with Kanye West.

Also in case you missed it, peep her new “Fame” single here.