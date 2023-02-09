The Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” To Drop This Friday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Any true Kobe Bryant fan knows that the Black Mamba wasn’t always a Nike athlete and for a minute was actually sporting some spiffy Reeboks when he was dominating on the court.

Now fans will be able to get their hands on those Reebok Question Mid’s in Lakers colors real soon as the kicks will be hitting the shelves this month. Sneakernews is reporting that the “Yellow Toe” version of the Allen Iverson sneaker line that Kobe rocked during 2002-2003 season and best believe these will fly off shelves as anything Kobe related is a hot commodity out in the wild. Worn when he was a sneaker free agent, the kicks will once again be hitting the shelves as fans just can’t get enough of anything that has to do with the Black Mamba.

Inspired by the Lakers’ seldom-worn alternate all-white uniforms from the 2000s, a dominant majority of the pair’s leather, mesh and rubber construction boast an illuminated wash of crisp white hues. Enlightening its nubuck-treated vamp and heel tab in a titular yellow outfit, the regal pairing of yellow/gold and purple combine across the lace loops and embroidered Reebok insignias affixed to the mid-foot and tongue tab. Finished by its iconic honeycomb sole unit indulging in the synonymous LA tones, the pair returns for the first time in two years since its’ last recurrence.

These actually go hard, b.

The Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” is set to hit the streets this Friday (February 10) and will retail for a cool $160. Will you be picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.