Walter White aka Bryan Cranston Keeps It Thorough In New KITH Classics Campaign

Walter White aka Heisenberg may be fictional, but Bryan Cranston is repping in reality as KITH has tapped the Breaking Bad actor to star in their Spring/Summer 2023 collection’s campaign.

After surprising everyone by tapping Jerry Seinfeld for their Fall 2022 collection, KITH went out and got themselves the king of cooked crystals to be the face of their upcoming KITH Classics collection and man can Cranston stunt! Sporting some spiffy attire out in the desert such as patchwork overshirts, paisley pattered button downs and pretty sleek bomber jackets, Walter Whit – ahem, Bryan Cranston seems like he wasn’t just built for this particular campaign, he’s taken it over.

Looking like a man who’s left a life of hustle and grit in the rearview mirror, Mr. Cranston is sure to help move a lot of these pieces thanks to the superb style and photography that captures his OG swag.

Check out the collection below and let us know if you’ll be checking for any of these when they drop on February 10th on KITH.com and KITH flagship stores.