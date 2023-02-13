Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye “Stay,” French Montana ft. 2Rare “Ratataaa” & More | Daily Visuals 2.13.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Towards the end of last year, Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album, KEYS, And just in case y’all forgot just how amazing the Harlem songstress is, she’s here to remind y’all with a brand new video for one of her album cuts.

Linking up with Lucky Daye in the visuals to “Stay,” Alicia Keys takes to the white sands where she plays her heart out on a piano while Lucky is elsewhere enjoying the serenity of the beach as he lets the waves crash onto his person as he sings. Y’all know Swizz Beatz made sure diesel Daye kept his abs as far away from Alicia Keys as possible for this video. Just sayin.’

French Montana meanwhile heads back to school, and in his clip for the 2Rare assisted “Ratataaa” turns up in the gym with the student body who rock out to the beat and bust out all kinds of dance moves that French himself probably won’t ever even attempt to do.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Jackboy, Foolio and more.

ALICIA KEYS FT. LUCKY DAYE – “STAY”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. 2RARE – “RATATAAA”

JACKBOY – “FORGOT HOW TO CRY”

FOOLIO – “KAY FLOCK”

J.I. – “NYC GHANISTAN”

ERIC BELLINGER & BLXST – “SUM 2 SEE”

JALISA REY – “TRUE COLORS”

NEEK BUCKS – “RED LIGHT”