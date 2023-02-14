Imaginary Players: Big Gipp Thinks Beyoncé Would Be With 2Pac Instead Of Jay-Z If Alive

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Big Gipp feels a way about the recent GOAT rappers list. So much so that he thinks 2Pac would have landed Beyoncé if he were alive.

As spotted on AllHipHop.com the Goodie Mob member recently conducted an interview with Art Of Dialogue. In it he took serious umbrage with Billboard Magazine’s and Vibe Magazine’s “Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list. Their rankings had some very interesting surprises which naturally caused a stir online. The “Dirty South” MC expressed his frustration with Jay-Z taking the top slot and championed that 2Pac was more deserving of the honors.

“The only reason why you inching Jay past 2Pac is because he got God damn Beyoncé,” Gipp reasoned. “You take Beyoncé away then sh*t, bar for bar, yeah, he might rap better than ‘Pac. But ‘Pac came with the heart. That’s different, that’s just different. You can never beat the heart, bro. Some people can be technical, just like the difference between Jordan and LeBron.”

And he went on to further explain his position and also said Shakur would have bagged Queen B if he were still with us.

“If ‘Pac was here, who you think the girl would have been with? Hold up … you still can’t act. You can’t do no movies you can’t do what ‘Pac was doing” he said. “C’mon, how can you be better than ‘Pac? … that boy was a triple threat. He did groups that was successful, solo albums that was successful and movies that was successful, hands down partner. If he had lived he would have smoked everything walking.”

You can see Big Gipp discuss 2Pac in more detail below.

Photo: Getty