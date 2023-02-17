‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Returns To Starz, Check Out the New Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Rainey Jr. is back as Tariq—the son of James St. Patrick in Season 3 of the hit Starz series Power Book II: Ghost.

The hit show returns to Starz with new episodes on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

Tariq is still running wild in the streets and getting deeper and deeper into the underworld. Working alongside Davis MacLean (Method Man) who has stepped out of the courtroom and into a bigger role in Tariq’s life.

Now that Tasha and the rest of his family are in witness protection, Tariq is invoking his father’s behavior something that his grandmother, Estelle–played by Debbi Morgan expresses her concern in the trailer. “I’m not like my dad; I’m smarter than him,” Tariq replies as the camera pans to show Ghost’s grave marker.

Mary J. Blige is back as Monet and she has her sights on Tariq. Who now even has his own “Tommy” by his side, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and they’re looking to make Wall Street-level money.

While Tariq has his threats on-screen, on social media Rainey and BMF star, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory are engaged in friendly competition to see who sits on the throne of 50 Cent’s Starz universe—sparked by HipHopWired family site CassiusLife.com’s Michael Rainey Jr. cover story no less.

Looks like it’s gonna be a big season, catch up before March 17– Seasons 1 and 2 of Power Book II: Ghost are currently available to stream via Starz.

Check out the trailer below.