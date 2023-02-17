Maino & Fabolous ft. Stuy Babyz “Best For Me,” Wiz Khalifa “Paris Fashion Week” & More | Daily Visuals 2.17.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last year the bromance between Maino, Fabolous and Jim Jones led to some comedic moments on social media and while it’s been a minute since we’ve seen the three crackin’ jokes on each other, Maino and Fab reunite to bring their fans some heat for the street.

Linking up for the visuals to the Stuy Babyz assisted “Best For Me,” Maino and Fab decides to throw a private soiree where they invite a gang of beautiful young women to spend some quality time with them and show them what life could be like if when getting wifed up by some rap stars.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile heads to the City of Love for his latest clip, “Paris Fashion Week” in which he styles and profiles for the good people of Paree who may not be familiar with his Pittsburgh swagger.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Princess Nokia, Kash Doll, DJ Drama and Sada Baby, and more.

MAINO & FABOLOUS FT. STUY BABYZ – “BEST FOR ME”

WIZ KHALIFA – “PARIS FASHION WEEK”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “CLOSURE”

KASH DOLL, DJ DRAMA & SADA BABY – “ON THE FLO”

BIG SCARR FT. GUCCI MANE – “TRAPPIN N RAPPIN”

STRANDZ FT. DIGGA D – “US AGAINST THE WORLD REMIX”

BIG BOOGIE – “KUSH BREATH”

MEMO600 – “WE DAT”