Warner Bros. Cancels ‘Judge Mathis’ And ‘The People’s Court’

Warner Bros. has brought the axe down once again, this time canceling daytime staples Judge Mathis and The People’s Court after over 20 years on television.

According to reports, both syndicated daytime television shows will be done for good at the end of this present season. For Judge Mathis, the show will end after 24 seasons. The People’s Court will close out at the end of its 26th season. The People’s Court is the longest-running traditional court television show when all of its editions are included (the original series, helmed by Judge Joseph Warner ran from 1981 until 1993) at 39 seasons. It’s the second longest court show overall following behind Divorce Court.

Judge Greg Mathis, formerly of Michigan’s 36th District Court, became the longest-running Black male television host and the second-longest judge presiding over a courtroom television show in continuous production in history. Judith Sheindlin, star of Judge Judy, has the lead with 25 seasons. During that time, the show snagged a 2004 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series and earned a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. Mathis also delved into reality television with Mathis Family Values, which made its debut last year on the E! Network. The show centered on his life in Los Angeles, California with his wife, Linda Reese, and his children and grandchildren.

The People’s Court has been presided over by former Miami Circuit Court Judge Marilyn Milian since 2001. She stands as the first Latina to ever host a nationally syndicated traditional courtroom show. Milian took over after Judge Jerry Sheindlin (husband of Judge Judy) was let go after he took over in 1999. Prior to that, former New York City mayor Ed Koch helmed the show in its return to television. TMZ head Harvey Levin has served as the show’s legal reporter, and Doug Llewellyn made his return to the show to interview litigants after a judgment has been made.

Sources close to the decision say that Warner Bros. moved to end both shows due to the shrinking landscape of syndicated daytime television programming. The decline in advertising dollars and station groups enlarging their local news broadcasts to save money are also factors in the decision. The news of the cancellations follows other major syndicated television programs taking a final bow, which include The Real, Maury, Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil within the past year.