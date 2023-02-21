Federal Prosecutors Ask That R. Kelly Be Given 25 More Years In Prison

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly might be looking at more time than he expected. Federal prosecutors are asking that he get 25 more years behind bars.

As spotted on The Grio the disgraced singer might be looking at football numbers. The Associated Press reports that on Thursday, February 16 prosecutors asked the presiding judge to consider adding more time to the “I Believe I Can Fly” performer’s prison sentence for his crimes in Chicago. They ask that he serve the 25 after he finishes his original sentence in New York. The paperwork referred to him as “sadistic” and as “a serial sexual predator” who “poses a serious danger to society.” The filing, which was 37 pages, says “the only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life”.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote in a filing that his current 30 year sentence does not leave with much room for a life. “Kelly would have to defy all statistical odds to make it out of prison alive” pointing to data that the average life expectancy for inmates is 64. She recommends a lesser sentence of 10 years and that it should run concurrent.

In 2022 R. Kelly was found guilty on federal charges of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber will decide his fate for his Chicago charges. Last month Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx announced that the state of Illinois will no longer be pursuing the indictments filed back in 2019.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections