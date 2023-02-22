Queen Latifah Named 2023 NAACP Image Awards Host

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s NAACP Image Awards will be hosted by iconic artist Queen Latifah and will feature a sterling list of stars as presenters, including Zendaya and Kerry Washington.

The 54th edition of the NAACP Image Awards will take place this Saturday, Feb. 25 on BET. The multi-hyphenate entertainer Queen Latifah was named as host on-air during the live broadcast of CBS This Morning Tuesday (Feb. 21). Queen Latifah is the star of the hit CBS show The Equalizer, which has recently been renewed for a fourth season.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop,” she said in a press release issued afterward. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

“Queen Latifah is one of our generation’s most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards,” said Connie Orlando, the Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET in the press release.

The list of presenters for the event features some of the best and brightest in the entertainment world in addition to NAACP President Derrick Johnson and NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell. Those presenters include Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Kerry Washington and Cliff “Method Man” Smith among others.

“This year’s NAACP Image Awards will be an amazing celebration, highlighting the major accomplishments of political leaders, entertainers, activists, and other changemakers,” said Mr. Johnson in the press release. “It will also be a night that shows how our community can come together and impact each other and the world in a positive way.”

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards will air on BET at 8 p.m. ET and will also be simultaneously broadcast on other Paramount networks including BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty