Apple TV+ Unveils ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer

Everything they say about Ted Lasso is true. On Monday (Feb. 27), Apple TV+ shared the trailer for the Emmy Award-winning show’s highly-anticipated third season.

Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series Emmy’s for its first and second seasons, and season 3 is set to premiere its first episode on March 15, with news episodes (12 in total) every Wednesday.

It sounds like Season 3 is going to be another emotional roller coaster (in the best of ways) as college football coach turned soccer coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) leads the Richmond Greyhounds FC.

In the 12-episode third season of “Ted Lasso,” the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

A global hit, Ted Lasso gets props for its exuberant optimism, a dynamic cast and characters you can’t help but root for. Also, Coach Lasso has been sporting a mean shoe game rocking some dope Nike trainers and Air Jordan.

No spoilers, but will be waiting on Nate to get his proper comeuppance all season. Just saying.