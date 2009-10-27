Violence Leaves Casualties During Akon Concert

“It took me almost two years for Australia to let me back in the country and I am not going to let them Fawk up our concert tonight.”

Certain things have come to mash up and work together in life. With peanut butter, there comes jelly. Milk has cookies and Akon concerts have brawls.

The most recent mash up of Akon concerts left around 8 people hospitalized during an event in Australia Monday night. Fellow entertainer T-Pain was supposed to be in attendance, but no word has been given in regards to his presence during the incident.

Usually known to regulate and throw fans offstage, the singer was actually trying to extinguish the flames as he jumped into the crowd and tried to calm down the ongoing violence. His presence in the crowd may have only added more fuel to the fire as it created an outlet for fans to become even more riled and excited.

When everything ended, one man was placed in the custody of police and has been charged with being in connection with the assault that happened to a security guard.

ABC News reported that authorities were called to Melbourne Park around 9 p.m. in order to diffuse a situation that had arisen where close to 50 people rushed the security in order to get into the concert.

The aftermath left a body count as 18 people were left injured due to numerous fights that occurred inside and outside the event.

“They were all men aged between 22 and 54. They were all suffering cuts and bruising, some of them had to be given some pain relief,” stated Paul Bently, a spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria.

Whether it was a stupid move on the part of Akon or a valiant effort, he must be commended for switching gears and actually trying to end an altercation instead of being the ignition for one.