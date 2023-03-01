Feel-Good Vibes: Chance The Rapper Tweets About Random Act Of Kindness By “THE Martin Short!!”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Even the simplest act of random kindness can go a long way and mean more to its recipient than the good samaritan could ever know—especially if the act is done by a famous person whom the recipient greatly admires. And, apparently, that’s still the case when the recipient is also a famous person.

Recently, Chance The Rapper shared a feel-good experience on Twitter he had with legendary actor Martin Short, or as Chance called him, THE Martin Short!!”

“So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together,” Chance tweeted Sunday along with a photo of Short playing Jack Frost in the 2006 Holiday film The Santa Clause 3: Escape Clause. “We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST”

Parents being separated from their children on flights is something that happens often these days, and switching seats in these instances can be tricky. A lot of people choose and pay for specific seats, usually for convenience reasons, and are not willing to switch with anyone, even if it means a parent and child, or siblings, or a kind couple can sit together. So, it might seem like nothing Short did was any kind of big deal, but, again, sometimes even the smallest act can mean a lot.

Chance also mentioned that Short likely didn’t also recognize him during the exchange. (I mean, he’s a 72-year-old white man, but let me find out he’s out here bumping “Acid Rap” in the Limo.)

“Definitely not, which made it way cooler,” he replied to someone who asked if Short knew “it was thee Chance thee Rapper.”

Anyway, the moral of the story is it doesn’t cost much to be kind, but it may be worth more to others than you think.