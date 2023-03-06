Cult Classic Comedy ‘The Wash’ To Get TV Series Reboot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than two decades since the cult classic Hip-Hop comedy The Wash flopped at movie theaters, but it seems like the Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg film may get a new lease on life as a reboot is in the works.

On Friday (March 3), DJ Pooh took to Twitter to announce that The Wash would live on in this new era posting an orange The Wash water bucket and writing, “It all comes out in ‘The Wash’ Series Coming!” Well, we didn’t ask for this but now we’re curious to see who is cast to star in the series and how they’ll go about executing the comedy in the era of cancel culture.

The original film, starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, kinda bombed at the box office generating just $10 million dollars; it was made on a $7 million dollar budget. Though it was panned by critics and currently sits at an 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Wash went on to gain cult classic status as its popularity grew over the years. Aside from starring Dre and Snoop, the film boasts cameos from early 2000s Hip-Hop stars such as Eminem, Xzibit, Shaquille O’Neal and Ludacris, at a time when rappers and celebrities in films wasn’t exactly the norm yet.

Now that The Wash is experiencing a rebirth of sorts, it should be interesting to see which rappers (if any) will be partaking in the rebooted series and whether or not Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will be involved in any capacity.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Wash as a new TV series, or do you think they should’ve just left the film alone? Let us know in the comments section below.