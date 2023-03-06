DJ Envy Disputes Angela Yee’s “Only Woman” On ‘The Breakfast Club’ Claim

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Months after departing The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee did an interview with Tamron Hall where she talked about her experience as one of the co-hosts of the popular morning show.

“I was the only woman who worked there, too; I mean when it came to producers, camera people—and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in,” Angela Yee said around the 7:50-minute mark, per Complex. “I feel like I did need more like backup you know because even things that I felt, as a woman… somebody can’t understand your point of view because they’re not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there.”

However, DJ Envy–one of Yee’s fellow hosts along with Charlamagne Tha God, pushed back against her remarks saying they were “just not true,” and claimed “there are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on [The Breakfast Club].” He punctuated his comments on Instagram using the “cap” emoji.

Envy wasn’t the only one who refuted Yee’s version of her time on the show. Rapper Lil Mama who shed tears during one of her interviews on the show in a moment that went viral also weighed in saying, “Oh PLEASE. She was up there playing foul games too,” the artist commented. “She has helped make multiple women (of color especially) feel like the only woman in that room numerous times.”

Yee eventually took to social media to address her comments writing on Twitter. “Usually, I don’t comment or go back and forth with people but there’s too much spinning. ‘In the room’ referred to the people in the studio: the producer, board op, videographer, and hosts. Yes, they are men. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t amazing women who are execs, salespeople, interns, and in other departments.”

“I’ve said this on many occasions: that it can be hard when your viewpoint is different based on your experience. I didn’t anticipate that this would cause such a firestorm. Everyone texting me “are you ok” (which I appreciate!) and I know I don’t normally take the time to overexplain because it drags things out even more but that’s all,” the radio personality tweeted.

Yee is currently the host of her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee and also told Hall that one of the benefits of being on the air by herself is that she is only responsible for her own remarks–versus those of her co-hosts.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne Tha God] did for some things that he said. And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals. You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group.”

Envy also addressed the comments on the air this morning shouting out women who work on the show during the “Rumor Report” segment. Looks like the split between the long time co-hosts is getting messy.