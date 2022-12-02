Angela Yee Shares ’The Breakfast Club’ Memories, Plans For New Syndicated Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the end of an era. Angela Yee has officially exited “the World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show,” and is no longer a part of The Breakfast Club after 12 years.

The new midday nationally syndicated show Way Up With Angela Yee is set to debut at the top of 2023 in a minimum of 30 markets.

In a recent interview with Variety, Yee shared some of her memories from The Breakfast Club and some of her plans for her new show—which she said she hopes will give more women a platform.

“To have had the opportunity to sit down with Nipsey Hussle and people like that, I think is really amazing for us, as far as history and even knowing these people in a different way than the rest of the world knows them,” she said. “ I love that we have the opportunity to do that. When people are like, ‘I had no idea they were like that I actually really like them, now I’m going to listen to the album or watch the movie.’”

She named some of her favorite interviews including Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, and “obviously, Ray J always has some really great interviews. There are just so many — when I have to think about that — it varies. Depending on what comes to my mind at the time, but we have had some really iconic guests and moments.”

“I think it won’t feel real until I’m not on there anymore and not waking up at 4 a.m. and still doing everything else I do every day. I haven’t even had a minute to celebrate or think about it because life is still happening just as fast as it was before it was revealed.”

She added: “To be clear, I knew this was coming for a long time, for months and months, like probably over six months before we announced it, so while it might have been kind of shocking and out of nowhere for some people, this is something that I knew was going to happen so it’s just a relief to not have to be all secretive about it.”

As far as for the future, she said, “It is a great feeling to know that no matter what anyone tries to say about you, or the negativity that people come at you with, you just come out on top,” says Yee. “For me, that’s always been my greatest revenge. I know how hard I work. I know the value I bring and no one is ever going to make me feel like I don’t deserve what I get. I deserve more than what I get. I’m not the most beautiful, the most intelligent – but I know how hard I work and I know what I deserve.”