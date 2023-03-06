Cardi B Comments On Tattooing Her Son’s Name On Her Face

Cardi B lives with very little regrets. One decision that has seemed to bring her much happiness is tattooing her son’s name on her face.

As spotted on D Listed the South Bronx bombshell is embracing her newest ink in a big way. Last month she and Offset debuted their first ever McDonald’s meal just in time for Valentine’s Day. As expected the offering was a big hit with her fans and created excitement on the fast food bundle. Another bonus from the campaign with The Golden Arches is that her followers got their first real look at her most recent tattoo. To commemorate the birth of her son she tatted WAVE in red ink on her jawline.

The “Press” rapper recently shared an up close visual of the artwork and made it clear it is here to stay. “I Love My Face Tatt ❤️” she wrote via a Twitter post. Cardi originally teased the idea a year ago saying “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” She eventually got it done back in September of 2022 during a private session with celebrity tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos. Additionally, her placement mirrors Offset’s tattoo of their daughter Kulture’s name. The couple have been married since 2017.