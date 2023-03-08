Snoop Dogg And Wiz Khalifa Announce ‘High School Reunion’ Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Get your lungs ready now. Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa have announced they are hitting the stage together again with the High School Reunion tour.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the two friends and frequent collaborators are bringing their unique brand of chemistry to life this summer. On Monday, March 6 Snoop and Wiz announced the High School Reunion tour. This upcoming run will also include Too $hort, Warren G and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 33-city tour kicks off Friday, July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The High School Reunion tour is making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre Saturday Aug. 27.

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg will not only perform their respective classics but will also celebrate the release of the forthcoming sequel to their 2012 film Mac & Devin Go to High School. The stoner cult follows two high school students, geeky Devin and badman Mac, a stoner who befriends Devin and introduces him to cannabis. The high school’s name, “N. Hale,” is based on Nate Dogg’s real name, Nathaniel Hale and is also a play on the word “inhale”.

Tickets for the High School Reunion tour will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday March 7. More info on Citi presale is below. The general sale will begin Friday March 10 at 9 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com. You can find the complete tour dates below.

Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty