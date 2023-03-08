HHW Gaming: TMNT Villain The Shredder Coming To ‘Call of Duty’

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

One of the greatest villains in pop culture history is coming to Call of Duty.

Wednesday, Call of Duty announced on its official Twitter account in a teaser that players will be able to play as The Shredder, the notorious villain from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as an operator.

The brief teaser didn’t showcase any gameplay but did give us a glimpse of how Oroku Saki will look in the video game.

The Shredder will be donning his signature villainous drip with a Call of Duty twist while dishing out pain with not one but two katana swords.

Another cool feature is a mutagen canister with TCRI written on it that fans will recognize from the cartoons and films.

This will mark the first time The Shredder leaps out of the TMNT franchise into another IP. His eternal enemies, the Ninja Turtles, have frequently appeared in other video games.

The Heroes in a Half Shell have appeared in Injustice 2 thanks to a character DLC pack, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Splatoon 2 Splatfest, and Knockout City.

Call of Duty Has A Rich History of Featuring Movie Characters

The Shredder will join the likes of The Terminator, John Rambo, Die Hard’s John McClane, Godzilla, Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface, and Saw’s Billy The Puppet as other popular movie characters to join the game.

The news of The Shredder coming to COD is a huge surprise and follows the release of the first trailer for Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated film.

You can bet there will be more TMNT-related crossovers coming down the pipeline, and we will be looking forward to all of them.

The Shredder will arrive in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on March 21.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty