HHW Gaming: Leatherface & Billy The Puppet Bring Terror To ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ In “Haunting of Verdansk”Update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s sixth season is about to get insanely spooky.

From October 20 to November 3, beginning at 11pm PDT, Verdansk becomes haunted, and all things that go bump in the night will come out to play as part of the limited time “Haunting of Verdansk” update. For the first time ever, players will be terrified with the new Halloween-themed content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Source: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/ Warzone Haunting of VerdanskAs part of the update, COD players will be terrorized by two iconic silver screen terrors, Leatherface from the iconic Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise and Billy the Puppet from the insanely popular SAW films. The Halloween-themed event will see the arrival of the “Trick or Treat” reward system that will allow players to access special Supply Boxes that will either bless them with “frighteningly good blueprints” and personalization items or frightening surprise.

Players will be able to either purchase a SAW or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle. With the SAW-themed bundle, players will get a “Billy” skin for Morte, The Phlebotomozier Lethal Equipment piece, and a special throwing knife. Billy also features two SAW-themed weapon blueprints for an Assault Rifle and one Shotgun plus a Cargo Truck skin, tricycle Charm, and four other pieces of personalization content.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle features a Leatherface” skin for Velikan, as well as the “Family Heirloom” LMG blueprint, complete with a unique Stock attachment that allows an operator to wield the weapon like a chainsaw. Players will also get the blueprint for the “Anybody Home?” melee weapon that turns the secondary weapon into a one-handed hammer. Other Texas Chainsaw Massacre-related items included an SMG blueprint weapon, a vehicle horn, and five additional Texas Chainsaw Massacre-themed items.

The Verdansk map will also feature a nighttime variant that will now have some fear-inducing frights to greet you when you land on the map. For a limited time, the Battle Royale now becomes Zombie Royale and will have you not only going toe-to-toe with other players but the undead from Call of Duty’s Zombie’s mode.

Instead of being sent to the gulag when you are killed, you will become one of the undead in another added twist. You will be granted their unnatural powers like increased speed, improved jumps, deadlier melee attacks, and thermal vision to help you take a bite out of the living. When a player is killed on the map, they will drop a syringe that shows up on the map. If you manage to collect two of them, you will be brought back to the land of the living.

Other cool Halloween-themed touches players can look forward to experiencing include the Dr. Karlov operator skin, “Ghost: Grim Reaper” bundle, and much more, which you can read about here.

You can peep the exceptionally well-done trailer for the Haunting of Verdansk season six update below.

